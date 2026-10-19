Youth found dead inside locked car in Lakhnapal village

A youth was found dead inside a locked car parked in a plot in Lakhnapal village near Jandiala Manjki, triggering concern in the area and grief among his family members. The deceased was identified as Tony, alias Vicky, son of Surjit, a resident of village Lakhnapal. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear and the cause of death has not yet been officially established.

According to the family, Vicky had left home with another youth from the same village but did not return by the following day. When attempts to locate him proved unsuccessful, the family began making inquiries. The family members said they approached the youth who had accompanied Vicky, along with his relatives and went to a plot in the village. Upon opening the plot, they found Vicky's body inside a locked car parked there.

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The family subsequently informed the Jandiala police post about the incident. Sub-Inspector Narinder Mohan, in-charge of the police post, confirmed the deceased's identity and said that Karan Mehra, a resident of Lakhnapal who had reportedly accompanied Vicky, had been taken into custody for questioning. No conclusion regarding the circumstances of the death has been announced by the police.

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Speculation among local residents has linked the death to a possible drug overdose. However, this remains unverified and the police have said that the cause of death can be determined only after the relevant medical report is received. No definitive conclusion should be drawn until the findings of the investigation and medical examination are available.

The family has urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and take appropriate legal action on the basis of the evidence. The incident has also brought renewed attention to concerns about substance abuse among young people in the region.

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Lakhnapal village sarpanch Kashmir Chand said that despite government efforts to curb drug abuse, the problem continues to pose a serious challenge to the younger generation. He stressed the need for coordinated and more effective action by the government, administration and society to address the issue. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances in which the youth died.