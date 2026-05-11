Youth found dead near water tank, two arrested over alleged poisoning

A serious criminal case has been registered in Kapurthala after a young man was found unconscious near a water tank in the Kharbooza Mandi area and was later declared dead at the Civil Hospital. The police have arrested two persons following allegations made by the deceased’s family that the victim was allegedly given a poisonous substance.

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The complainant, Manju, of RCF Colony, Kapurthala, stated that her son, Vishal Atwal, had left home on the morning of May 1, on his Activa scooter bearing registration number PB09 AQ 1178.

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Family members were informed that he was going to a barber shop in the city, but he did not return home throughout the day. The complainant further alleged that the same night, the family received information over the phone that Vishal was lying unconscious near a water tank close to Kharbooza Mandi.

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He was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following post-mortem proceedings conducted on May 2, the family performed the last rites of the deceased. In her statement to the police, the complainant alleged that Vishal was acquainted with Happy, resident of Bhagwanpur village and frequently visited his residence.

Happy allegedly took Vishal to his house where, along with his wife Sonia, he allegedly forced or induced the victim to consume a poisonous substance. The complaint further states that after Vishal reportedly lost consciousness, the accused allegedly transported him on his own scooter and abandoned him near the Kharbooza Mandi water tank before fleeing the spot.

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The family has also claimed possession of CCTV or video footage allegedly showing the accused leaving the victim and escaping from the location. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 105 and 3(5). Both accused — Happy and Sonia of Bhagwanpur, Kapurthala — have reportedly been arrested in connection with the case.