Youth found unconscious in fields in Sultanpur Lodhi; police launch probe

A youth was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in agricultural fields in Ahli Kalan village of Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision in Kapurthala district, prompting his family to allege that two youths from the same village had allegedly left him there in an intoxicated condition.

The youth, identified as Anmol, was found lying unconscious in the fields during the afternoon. His family members rushed to the spot after receiving information about his condition and immediately took him to the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, for treatment. Considering his serious condition, doctors referred him to the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala.

Advertisement

According to Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Ahli Kalan, the family had gone to attend a bhog ceremony at the house of an acquaintance when they received information that Anmol was lying unconscious in the fields. The family immediately reached the spot and shifted him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Gurpreet Kaur said Anmol is the only brother of three sisters. The family has alleged that two youths from the village had allegedly taken Anmol to the fields and left him there while he was reportedly under the influence of intoxicants. The family has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate legal action if the allegations are found to be true.

Dr Arpan, the duty doctor at Civil Hospital Sultanpur Lodhi, said Anmol was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. After providing him with initial treatment, doctors referred him to Civil Hospital, Kapurthala. He remains in a serious condition and is undergoing treatment there.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Kabirpur police initiated an investigation. Police are examining the allegations made by the family and verifying the circumstances under which the youth was found unconscious in the fields. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.