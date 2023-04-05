Youth held for attacking cop

Phagwara, April 4
The Phillaur police heaved a sigh of relief today after arresting a motorcycle-borne youth who attacked constable Paramjit Singh, tore his uniform and tried to snatch his rifle at a checkpoint near the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, on Sunday.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the police officer had stopped Sanjay of Uchi Ghatti to check his bike documents but the accused first abused him and then attacked him, leaving the officer injured. The accused also tried to snatch his rifle before fleeing, the DSP said.
The police have registered a case under Sections 332, 353, 186, 511, 294, 225-B and 379-B of the IPC against the accused. The injured officer has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.
