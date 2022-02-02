Youth held for kidnapping girl

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Bawa Singh said the accused has been identified as Yashu, a resident of Mohalla Falayiwala, Nurmahal. Kapil Dev, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her daughter on the pretext of getting married. A case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120 –B of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his mother Babli. OC

MCC violation: Saini gets notice

Nawanshahr: SDM-cum-Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon issued a notice to Independent candidate Angad Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while filing his nomination on Monday. Taking note of the reports about the large number of supporters accompanying him during the filing of nomination papers, the RO said it was a clear case of MCC violation and guidelines of the EC. Further, he mentioned that vehicles were found over permissible limit and sought complete details of Singh’s convoy and said spending of these vehicles would be added into his expenditure. TNS

Teacher molests student, booked

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have registered a case against a teacher, identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Satnampura locality, for allegedly molesting a girl student. A case under has been registered. Sub-Inspector Harjinder Kaur said the victim had lodged a complaint with the police stating that the mathematics teacher had allegedly molested her when she went to his house for tuition. OC

Youths ransack electronics shop

Phagwara: Panic gripped shopkeepers and residents when several youths ransacked a shop on Sarai Road. Tarwinder Singh, owner of Paulson Electronics, said about 20-25 youths entered his shop and damaged the goods worth Rs 1 lakh. About four television sets, five heaters, two fans and a LED were reportedly damaged in the incident. The incident was reported to the police and further investigation was on. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gobinda, a resident of Soondh Colony, Phagwara, under the NDPS Act and seized 780 intoxicant tablets from his possession. Several more disclosures are expected from the accused during further investigation, the police added. OC

PO arrested after 13 years

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past 13 years. Station House Officer Balraj Singh said the accused has been identified as Dalvir Singh, a resident of Rajowal village. The accused is wanted in a case of criminal trespass and Section of the ST/SC Act.

Petrol thrown at school owner’s car

Jalandhar: A man on Tuesday threw petrol at the car of Prince Chopra, owner of St Soldier’s group of institutions. The incident took place at the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk traffic lights on Tuesday morning. When the car stopped at the red light, the accused from the front threw petrol at the car and before he could light up a matchstick, the car driver and passersby got hold of the man and called the police to the spot. Anil Chopra, father of Prince Chopra, said the accused was following his son and the moment he stopped at the signal, he threw the fuel on his car. He said the police had registered a complaint against the accused and started ascertaining the reason behind this attack. Meanwhile, Division Number 6 police said during interrogation it was found that the man was mentally unfit. He said it was not ascertained where he got the petrol from and how he reached Guru Nanak Mission Chowk as he lived near Doaba Chowk. They said the family members of the accused were called to record their statements and only after that they would start further investigation. TNS

Over Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Talwara: The static surveillance team (SST) deployed by the Election Commission in the town seized Rs 5,78,810 in cash from a vehicle. Iqbal, in-charge of the SST-7 team of Dasya, along with ASI Malkiat Singh, stopped a Bolero car (HP-36-D-6942) for checking at a naka on Talwara-Sansarpur Terrace Road and seized Rs 5,78,810 from the car. The vehicle driver Balvir Singh, a resident of Mohar, Fatehpur, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, could not show any documentary proof of the money. The seized amount was sealed in a plastic box and deposited with the returning officer. — OC