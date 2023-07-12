Youth held for kidnapping minor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Surjit Singh said the suspect was identified as Ajay Singh, a resident of Gehari Mandi, falling under the jurisdiction of the Jandiala Guru police station in Amritsar district. A case was registered against suspect. OC

Man held for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of snatching cash from a villager. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspect was identified as Satinder Pal Singh of Lallian Khurd village. Balvir Singh of Patti Bagga Bilga village had complained to the police that on June 25, he was going to Saido Wal village on his scooter when the suspect snatched Rs 4,500 from him. OC

Two proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) absconding for the last few months. SHO GS Nagra said the accused had been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satta, of Kang Sahib Rai village, wanted in a snatching case, and Talwinder Singh, alias Bhati, of Khan Pur Dhadda village, wanted in an attempt to murder case. OC

One booked for abducting girl

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Rani Devi of Pipa Rangi village, the police have registered a case against a youth identified as Karan of Rajasthan on the charges of abducting minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The woman told the police that her daughter went to school on July 7 but did not return home. She expressed doubts that the suspect had abducted her daughter.

