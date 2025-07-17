DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Youth held hostage by ‘Donkers’ in Colombia thanks Seechewal for safe passage

Youth held hostage by ‘Donkers’ in Colombia thanks Seechewal for safe passage

Without Seechewal arranging his return ticket, the family wouldn’t have been able to bring Balwinder back as they had already sold their land and house to send him abroad
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:51 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Balwinder Singh with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.
Advertisement

In his pursuit to head to the US, Kapurthala’s Balwinder Singh was routed through jungles and handed to traffickers in Columbia.

Advertisement

After his return, Balwinder today thanked environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal for safely bringing him back. He described how he endured and witnessed horrific scenes of torture inflicted on him and his companions.

The donkers filmed these acts of brutality and sent the videos to the victims’ families in India to demand ransom. One of them even threatened Balwinder, saying, “You’ll be shot in the morning.”

Advertisement

A resident of Baz village in Kapurthala, Singh arrived at Nirmal Kuteya, Sultanpur Lodhi, with his family to express gratitude. In the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, he recounted how, after being threatened with death, he decided to attempt an escape. He somehow managed to flee from the donkers’ grip. His escape proved successful when he eventually reached a main road, where a biker helped him reach to a safe location.

Balwinder left India for the US in July 2024. Agents routed him from Delhi to Mumbai, then through the Netherlands, Sierra Leone, Ghana and the Amazon jungle to Brazil. From there, he was taken through Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador, eventually ending up in Colombia’s forests, where he was handed over to traffickers. Upon arrival, they confiscated his passport and phone, and locked him in a room. Dozens of other young men from Punjab, Haryana and various countries were also imprisoned in groups. He claimed that some Nepali girls were also held captive nearby.

Advertisement

After escaping from the donkers, Balwinder finally reached a safe place and, five months later, was able to contact his family and tell them everything. During that time, his family approached Seechewal. He coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Canada to initiate Balwinder’s rescue and return.

Balwinder’s mother, Shinder Kaur, who reached Nirmal Kutiya, tearfully thanked Seechewal, saying, “This is like my son’s second birth.” She said that in order to send their son abroad, agents had already made them sell their land and house. Had it not been for Seechewal arranging Balwinder’s return ticket, they did not even have enough money to bring him back.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts