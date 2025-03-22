Youth hold key to progress for Bharat@100, say thought leaders at Phagwara varsity meet

The 8th edition of the Chhatra Sansad India Conclave (CSI) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) was a historic gathering, bringing together over 20,000 young minds and some of the nation’s most influential leaders. With the theme, “Vision India 2047: Bharat @ 100”, the conclave created an electrifying atmosphere of ideas, passion and energy, encouraging the youth to play an active role in shaping the future of the nation.

The grand event was graced by the presence of esteemed leaders such as V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, Department of Defence, Smriti Irani, former Union Minister, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Jaya Kishori, motivational speaker and spiritual leader, Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, Dr Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, social reformer and Kunal Sharma, founder-president of CSI.

The conclave was inaugurated with an address by Rajya Sabha member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan motivated the youth to push boundaries and explore new horizons in space exploration and scientific innovation. He shared his vision of a future where India stands at the forefront of technological advancement, with youth as the driving force behind this transformation. Dr Narayanan emphasised that India is not in competition with any other country, but is solely focused on its own advancement.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani spoke about the power of choices, integrity and resilience. She encouraged the youth to rise above challenges and embrace their role as active contributors to the country’s growth and prosperity.

Jaya Kishori, a renowned motivational speaker and spiritual leader, called on the youth to embrace self-discipline, values and purpose-driven actions. She encouraged them to build not just a prosperous India but one that leads the world with kindness and ethical strength.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland BJP president and Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, spoke of an inclusive India where no community, no region and no individual are left behind. His vision of India in 2047 was one where the youth lead with a sense of unity, ensuring that progress and opportunities reach every corner of the nation.

Kunal Sharma, founder president of Chhatra Sansad India, emphasised that the future of India won’t be defined by leaders in offices but by the youth leading from the ground.

Dignitaries, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, actor Vikrant Massey, MP Anurag Thakur, Lt General Ajay Chandpuria, Commanding Officer, Vajra Corps etc connected with the youth through video messages, offering their valuable insights.