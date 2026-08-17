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Home / Jalandhar / Youth hurt in Sultanpur Lodhi firing

Youth hurt in Sultanpur Lodhi firing

Police probe on

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:32 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Sardullapur village in Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision following a late-night firing incident in which 25-year-old Sukhdeep Singh sustained a gunshot injury on the left side of his face.

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According to the family, the incident occurred late at night and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the village. The footage is now being examined by the police. The injured youth was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, by his family members and local residents. After providing initial treatment, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre in view of his serious condition. His family said he remains in serious condition.

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Sukhdeep Singh’s brother alleged that attempts had been made to attack his younger brothers in the past as well. He said the family had learnt that the assailants arrived in a vehicle and fled the spot after the firing. The family has urged the police to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

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Village resident Karma also expressed concern over the incident, saying the firing had created fear among residents. Villagers appealed to the police administration to strengthen security in the area and take strict action against those found responsible.

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