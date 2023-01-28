Youth in money exchange biz shot at, critical

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 27

Two unidentified masked motorcyclists shot at and critically injured a youth in Mohalla Ankhi Nagar, Phagwara, around 10.45 pm on Thursday night. The injured, identified as Sanjay Sachdeva (32), was first brought to the Civil Hospital but was referred to Johal Hospital, Rama Mandi, due to his critical condition.

SP Mukhtiar Rai said the victim ran a grocery store-cum-money exchange business and was closing shop when the assailants shot him in the lower chest. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime. The police have registered a case, and are on a look out of the accused.