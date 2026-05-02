Youth jumps to death in Phagwara after being denied money for drugs

A youth reportedly died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of his residence at Daddal Mohalla here on Friday evening. The police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. The deceased was identified as Sharanjit Singh.

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According to Balbir Kaur, mother of the deceased, her son had been struggling with drug addiction and was reportedly demanding money for substance use shortly before the incident.

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She said the family was facing financial hardship and earned a living through ironing clothes. She said Sharanjit frequently asked for money to sustain his addiction and was distressed on Friday after being refused. He then went up to the third floor of the house. The family immediately alerted the police, but before they could arrive, he jumped from the third floor.

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He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition and later referred to a hospital in Jalandhar. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Sources said the youth had previously undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre twice.

Speaking to mediapersons, SP Madhavi Sharma said as per family’s account, the youth had been mentally disturbed for the past 10 to 15 days and had reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts during this period.