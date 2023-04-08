Youth killed as tipper rams into bike in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, April 7
Rash driving cases are on the rise. A youngster from Sadar Banga, Nawanshahr lost his life after a tipper rammed into the motorcycle he was riding.
The deceased has been identified as Satkaran Singh. Kashmir Singh, 55, the father of the deceased, in his complaint to the police said he was accompanying his son in the morning when a tipper being driven at a high speed rammed into his son’s bike, leaving both of them severely injured.
“We both fell off the bike and sustained severe injuries. A huge crowd gathered there and helped us. Amid the chaos, the tipper driver fled the spot. People present at the spot called an ambulance and during treatment, my son died. I am still recovering. I can identify the driver once I see his face. I want justice for my son,” the agrieved father said in his complaint.
The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested from Pathankot later. A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life), 338, 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
