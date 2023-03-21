Youth killed in Phagwara village

Phagwara, march 20
A youngster was murdered by his friend in Bhabhiana village last night. The deceased has been identified as Gurdev Singh. Inderjit Singh, brother of the deceased, a minor money dispute was the cause of the murder. The police held Ravi Kumar of the same village. A case under Section 302, IPC, has been registered.
