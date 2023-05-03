Youth killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

A youth died in a road accident on the Hoshiarpur-Mahilpur road. The Chabbewal police have arrested the accused driver. According to the information, Sohan Singh, a resident of Surapur, told the police that his grandson Satnam Singh riding a bike. He told the police that when he reached near Bahowal village, a vehicle passing him by hit his grandson. He was injured in the accident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case against the accused driver, Pawan Kumar of Shamchurasi, and arrested him.