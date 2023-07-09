Youth killed over old enmity

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 8

A youth was killed with sharp weapons over an old enmity on the intervening night of July 7 and 8 at a petrol pump near Poonga on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road here.

The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Singh. The Model Town police booked 15 persons in this regard. The police are also scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Model Town police Station House Officer (SHO) Karnail Singh said Avtar Singh, father of the deceased and a resident of Hoshiarpur, in his complaint to the police, alleged that Tanmay had a minor dispute with Vishal of Piplanwala around one and a half years ago.

The complainant alleged that Vishal had harboured resentment against his son since then. Vishal and his aides reportedly hatched a plan to kill Tanmay. When Tanmay left home to meet some friends in the wee hours today, Vishal and his aides pounced on him.

Some of his accomplices have been identified as Jaspreet Gandasa, Ranjit Kumar, Abhishek Bhatti, Ramandeep, Rohit, Sahil, Dushyant, Shivam, Gaurav, Gharhil and Gora.

Tanmay, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur where he breathed his last.

Station House Officer Karnail Singh said a case had been registered against the suspects under Sections 302, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations have been initiated into the matter.

Minor dispute the trigger

