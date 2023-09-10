 Youth murdered after scuffle : The Tribune India

Youth murdered after scuffle

Prime suspect among 3 nabbed; efforts on to nab others, say cops

Youth murdered after scuffle

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 9

A youth was reportedly murdered near Law Gate at the LPU here last night. Over 10 armed assailants, belonging to a private university, attacked him with sharp weapons after a scuffle between two groups.

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Harry (39), a resident of Surakhpur village in Kapurthala district. He was running a juice shop near the Law Gate, the police said.

One of his friends, identified as Arjun Singh, suffered injuries. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Harpreet was first brought to the Phagwara Civil Hospital. Owing to serious injuries, he was referred to Arman Hospital, Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

One of his friends, Rishav Soni, managed to escape, the police said.

Gurpreet Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, while confirming the incident, said the scuffle took place over eve-teasing a girl.

Gill said the police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They arrested prime suspect Vishal Chauhan, his friend Aditya and their one more accomplice within few hours of the incident. The police were making efforts to arrest other suspects. The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The trigger

