Youth must become job creators, not just job seekers, says expert

With limited employment opportunities, young people should focus on becoming job creators instead of just job seekers. Vocational education is a practical solution to unemployment,” says Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar.

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Vocational education is a form of education that enables students not only to become self-reliant and support their families but also to contribute significantly to the development of the nation through their skills, talent and experience. It is also known as skill-based education. A skill refers to proficiency in a particular craft, field, or technology, such as operating CNC machines, repairing air conditioners and refrigerators, preparing technical drawings, performing plumbing work, or becoming an electrician or diesel mechanic.

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There was a time when it was said that every student needed the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. However, in today’s world, along with the blessings of Saraswati, the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of craftsmen and engineers, is equally important. Therefore, skill-based education has become essential for millions of workers in India. Every individual possesses some talent or skill. Some skills remain hidden, some gain recognition, some remain undeveloped, while others shine brightly and bring success.

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Students today should choose a skill according to their interests, hobbies and aptitude. Whether they belong to the commerce or arts stream, having a practical skill is extremely important. The field of vocational education is vast and offers countless courses and training programmes for both boys and girls. Differently-abled students, school dropouts, rural youth and students from underprivileged backgrounds can also pursue courses of their choice.

Popular vocational courses include computer hardware and software, electrician, draftsman, mobile repairing, arts and crafts, jewellery designing, automobile testing and repair, tool and die making, multimedia, photography, interior designing, beauty and wellness, fashion designing, cutting and tailoring, CAD-CAM, AI, robotics, tourism and hospitality, medical laboratory technology and healthcare services. Hundreds of such courses are available through recognised institutions. By completing six-month or one-year training programmes, students can become self-employed, secure jobs, or start their own businesses.

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Students who have greater ambitions and sufficient financial resources can pursue further technical education. After completing the 10th standard, students can enrol in a two-year ITI programme or a three-year diploma course to become technicians or Junior Engineers. Diploma programmes in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Leather Technology, Chemical Engineering and Pharmacy are particularly popular.

Students who have passed the 12th standard in medical or non-medical streams can gain direct admission to the second year of diploma programmes through lateral entry. Similarly, students who have completed vocational courses or ITI training can also enter directly into the second year. However, it is important to pursue such diploma courses from reputed and recognised polytechnic institutions.

Skill brings independence. Skill brings security. A skill is like a chisel in your hand that allows you to shape the path of your dreams and future. India is a young nation, with nearly 65 per cent of its population below the age of 35. However, a large number of young people aspire to settle abroad. If we want to prevent brain drain, we must provide employment opportunities and equip our youth with industry-relevant skills. If successful, future generations will prefer building their careers in India rather than seeking opportunities overseas.

With this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Skill India Mission on July 15, 2015. The mission aims to create a large workforce of technically skilled and industry-ready professionals. The Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme is an important component of this initiative. Other programmes such as the National Skill Development Mission and Skill Loan Scheme were also introduced to provide training and financial support to aspiring learners.

Under these initiatives, skill fairs are organised, trainees receive stipends and training institutions are encouraged to ensure employment opportunities for students after completing their courses. Although much work still remains to be done, these efforts represent a positive step toward reducing unemployment and strengthening the workforce.

An important extension of Skill India is the Startup India initiative, launched on January 16, 2016. Its primary objective is to encourage entrepreneurship among young people and support innovative ideas, business ventures and technological advancements. If millions of skilled workers are to be employed, the country will need new industries, factories and enterprises. Young entrepreneurs can play a crucial role in creating these opportunities.