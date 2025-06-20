Youth nabbed with 100g heroin, Rs 50,000

The police arrested a 19-year-old youth late Wednesday night and seized 100 gm of heroin along with Rs 50,000 drug money. A motorcycle was also recovered from his possession.

According to police officials, the incident took place while a patrol team was conducting routine night surveillance near the railway overbridge.

Around 10 pm, the police noticed a youth riding a motorcycle at high speed, approaching the area. "Upon spotting the police presence, the suspect panicked and attempted to make a sudden U-turn. In the process, he lost control and fell off the bike," the police said.

The patrolling team immediately apprehended him and conducted a search. During the search, the police recovered a black polythene bag containing 100 gram of heroin and Rs 50,000. The youth was identified as Ajay (19), a resident from Rahon.

The police officials said a case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the drugs and identify other individuals possibly involved in the network.

"This arrest is a part of our ongoing efforts to crack down on drug peddling," a police spokesperson said.

The police said Ajay has no prior criminal record, but his interrogation may reveal more about the supply chain and other accomplices.

The arrest highlights the involvement of the youth in drug peddling, a concern that the authorities are keen to address through both enforcement and awareness campaigns.