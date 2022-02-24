Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar-based youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 23

The escalating tension between the two countries, Ukraine and Russia, has caused a lot of worry to the family members of the youth who are stuck in the conflict zone.

Manpreet Singh, a Jalandhar-based youth from Wadala Chowk area, recently returned home and is heaving a sigh of relief ever since he returned home. He had gone on a study visa. The youth had gone to Ukraine about eight months ago, but returned home upon the insistence of his parents.

Having returned home last week, Manpreet said, “I thank my family for calling me back. My friends, who are still in the strife-torn area, said I have been lucky to return home as the air ticket prices have soared. Under the current conditions, sustaining in Ukraine had become difficult owing to the present war-like situation. No jobs are available these days there in such a situation.”

He added, “Ever since I returned, the tension has been increasing. My parents are so happy on my return. Since I had managed a residence certificate there already, it will not be a problem for me to shuttle between India and Ukraine or go back and continue my studies. There, of course, is some financial loss that I have incurred but returning home safely is a much bigger relief.”

Sharing more details, Manpreet said: “The priority before the Ukraine government so far is the safety of its own citizens. For us, the Indian embassy had uploaded forms to be filled till January 31 so that we could be airlifted whenever it would become risky. For those who could not do it by the due date or have not come back so far, the risk would be their own.”

In another similar incident, three children from the family of Dr Ashwani Sharma, a physician living in Bidhipur area here, are reportedly studying in Ukraine and are expected to return home on February 26. Dr Sharma’s son Ishaan had gone there last year to pursue MBBS. Prior to him, his cousins Pratham and Vanshika are also doing MBBS there.

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

