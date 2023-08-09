Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 8

Despite heightened security measures due to the Independence Day and ongoing search operations, the city continues to witness a spurt in criminal activities.

Police record the car owner's statement. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

A murder, two shooting incidents, a daylight snatching and a robbery case were reported from the city in the past few days. These incidents have raised concern over deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Police conduct an investigation at the crime spot at Model Town in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

In a carjacking incident reported today, three persons robbed a youth of his car allegedly at gunpoint near Model Town Gurdwara. The incident took place when the victim, identified as Lakshya from GTB Nagar, was purchasing vegetables adjacent to the gurdwara. The suspects fled the spot after committing the crime. This incident has sent shockwaves across the city.

In another incident, two cousins had an altercation over a property matter in Santokhpura late on Monday night. It took an ugly turn as gunshots were fired during the incident. One of the brothers also held a press conference in this regard today and raised concerns about his and his family’s safety. He also alleged police inaction in the case.

There was a chaos in Dada Colony on Sunday night after Raja Saipuria allegedly fired multiple gunshots, causing panic among locals.

Similarly, a junior co-worker killed a tailor at a showroom in Kishanpura area on Thursday. The co-workers had a fight, following which one of the workers hit the senior with a brick before fleeing the spot.

In another incident, two motorbike-borne youths snatched a gold chain from a woman in Deep Nagar on Thursday.

Despite several incidents, the police have largely remained passive observer. While they termed the Santokhpura shooting as a family dispute and claimed no gunshots were fired, the affected family vehemently disagrees.

The police have registered a case in connection with the Model Town robbery and initiated investigations into the matter. They are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the gurdwara and the nearby areas to gather vital leads. The police, however, claimed that the suspects were not carrying any arm at the time of robbery. No arrest has been made in this regard yet.

As residents continue to express their distress, they want the police to enhance vigilance and bring criminals to justice.

Preeti, a resident, stresses the need for swift action by the police to curb such incidents and restore a sense of security in the common man.

City sees spurt in crime