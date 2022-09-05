Youth robbed of Rs 30K, cell phone, motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

A Rajnagar resident was assaulted by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, who robbed him of a wallet containing Rs 30,000, a mobile phone and a Bullet motorcycle. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday in Rajnagar, which falls under the Basti Bawa Khel police station.

The victim, Deepak, a resident of Kishanpura, is the owner of a flex board shop in Gupta Market. In his complaint to the police, Deepak said he was returning home on a bike with a friend when three youths, who were on the way, gestured him to stop.

He shared, “The moment I stopped, one of the robbers got close to me and asked me to hand over everything I had. When I tried to fight back, they attacked me with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot.” He was taken to the Civil Hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified miscreants. The police are scrutinising the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.