Youth run over by train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An unidentified youth, around 30 years of age, was run over by a train near Phagwara railway station on Friday. GRP in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased might have been crossing the railway track when the incident took place. The GRP has registered a case and kept the body in hospital mortuary for identification after autopsy. OC

Man held with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. SHO Pankaj Kumar said 10 grams of heroin was recovered from the suspect, identified as Sukhjit Singh, alias Rinku of Green Park, Professors Colony, Nurmahal. A case has been registered against the suspect. OC

Unidentified farmers booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified farmers on the charge of burning paddy stubble in their fields. The police received information that farmers of Bahmannia, Chak Bahmannia, Jannia, Kania Khurd, Mulle Wal Brahmanna, Nawan Kila, Puniyan villages and Shahkot villages had set crop residue on fire in their fields and violated the government orders in this regard. OC

Married woman goes missing

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Gurpreet Singh of Shahkar village complained to the police that his wife Rajwinder Kaur (20) had left home on November 15 but did return.

