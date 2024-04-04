Youth run over by train, dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A youth was run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Komal Bawa, a resident of Preet Nagar in Phagwara. The mishap took place while he was crossing the railway track. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Scooterist killed in road accident

Phagwara: A scooterist died after being hit by a car near the Khalwara bypass here. The scooterist, identified as Sat Pal, a resident of Indira Nagar, died on the spot. The Sadar police have booked the car driver, Shamsher Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, on the charges of negligent driving. A case has been registered. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Manpreet, alias Kaku, a resident of Shamsha Bad village. Investigating officer Jagjit Singh said 18 bottles of booze were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 booked on fraud charge

Hoshiarpur: The Hajipur police have booked two persons for allegedly cheating people of Rs 16.70 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. According to information, Surinder Kumar, a resident of Gurdevpura, Mukerian, told the police that Madan Mohan, a travel agent and a resident of Nangal Bihala, and Roop Lal, a resident of Vikas Nagar, New Delhi, cheated him and Gurabkhsh Lal of Rs 16.70 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Portugal. The police have registered a case. OC

Two held for theft, snatching

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested two persons for snatching and theft. According to information, Satnam Singh of Ludhiana told the Garhshankar police that he was returning on his motorcycle from Anandpur Sahib on March 23. When he reached Garhshankar, he asked a person for a place to stay for the night. The suspect took him to a deserted place. He beat him up and snatched silver jewellery, a mobile phone and 7,000 from him. The police arrested the suspect, Sagar Muhammad, a resident of Santosh Nagar, Ludhiana. In another case, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Hadrowal, told the Bullowal police that Nitin Verma, alias Suraj Thakur, a resident of Nasrala, stole valuables from his house. The police arrested the suspect. OC

Youth dies in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A youth died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. According to information, Surinder Singh, a resident of Maliya Nangal village, told the police that his 23-year-old son Rohit was returning from work. When he reached near Chungi Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, an unidentified vehicle hit him. He succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara