Youth run over by train near Phagwara

A 25-year-old youth was killed after being run over by a goods train on the railway track near Chaheru, Phagwara. The incident occurred when the victim was reportedly crossing the railway track.

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Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Ashok Kumar Sharma stated that the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, and further legal action will be taken following the completion of procedures. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after 72 hours.

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