Youth Sports Club honours India junior hockey team players

The Youth Sports Club Mithapur honoured three players hailing from Jalandhar—members of the Indian junior men’s hockey team that won the Asia Cup in China—at the Darshan Singh KP Hockey Stadium in Mithapur.

The players include Prabhdeep Singh (resident of Mithapur), Manmeet Singh Rai (resident of Khusropur) and Lavnoor Singh (resident of PAP, Jalandhar). Distinguished guests present at the ceremony included Padma Shri Pargat Singh (chief advisor of Hockey Punjab and MLA, Jalandhar Cantt), Amrik Singh Powar (general secretary of Hockey Punjab and president of Youth Sports Club), and Kulbir Singh (CEO Hockey Punjab).

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Expressing happiness over their achievement, the players stated that they reached this milestone under the guidance of senior players from Punjab. They expressed hope that through continued hard work, they would eventually join the senior Indian hockey team and bring glory not only to the country but also to Punjab and their local regions.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Pargat Singh remarked that these players have brought honour to both the nation and Punjab. He noted that Indian hockey has consistently achieved global acclaim whenever Punjabi players have made significant contributions to the team.