Youth urged to choose drug-free, healthy life at seminar

In a significant step towards raising awareness among youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse, Sarb Naujwan Sabha (regd), Phagwara, organised an anti-drug awareness seminar, drawing participation from a large number of students and local residents. The seminar aimed to educate attendees about the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug addiction and to encourage them to lead a healthy, drug-free life.

Advertisement

The programme was conducted under the leadership of Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh, in collaboration with the Sanjh Kendra Phagwara and the De-addiction Centre, Civil Hospital Phagwara.

Advertisement

During the session, a team led by mental health specialist Dr Nikhil, in-charge of the de-addiction centre, addressed the gathering and elaborated on the severe impact of drug abuse. Emphasising the importance of early intervention, he highlighted that timely support and proper medical treatment can help individuals overcome addiction.