Youth who died in US mishap cremated

Our Correspondent

Talwara, November 27

A youth from nearby Chakk Mirpur village, who died in America on October 30 in an accident, was cremated at his native village today. Giving information in this regard, deceased’s uncle Narinder Singh said that his nephew Vivek Paliyal (26) had gone to America on study visa in January this year. He was killed in a road accident there on October 30. Vivek’s body reached his native village on Monday where the last rites were performed at the village cremation ground.

