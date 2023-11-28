Youth who died in US mishap cremated

Talwara, November 27
A youth from nearby Chakk Mirpur village, who died in America on October 30 in an accident, was cremated at his native village today. Giving information in this regard, deceased’s uncle Narinder Singh said that his nephew Vivek Paliyal (26) had gone to America on study visa in January this year. He was killed in a road accident there on October 30. Vivek’s body reached his native village on Monday where the last rites were performed at the village cremation ground.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...