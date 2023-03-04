 Youth who took help of traffickers to go abroad lands in Turkish jail : The Tribune India

Youth who took help of traffickers to go abroad lands in Turkish jail

Bullowal police file fir under sections 420 & 120-B of IPC

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

A young man who enlisted the help of human traffickers to go abroad hoping for a better future, has lost lakhs of rupees and ended up in Turkish prison. On a complaint by the victim’s father, the Bullowal police have registered a case, naming three accused.

The victim’s father, Surinder Singh of Shamchurasi, has said the accused travel agents Dilwar Masih and Shaukat Ali and Bittu Sahota had assured them that they would send his son Kuldeep Singh to Portugal. According to him, the accused allegedly took Rs 3 lakh from him for it. Later, the accused sent his son to Russia. Surinder claimed that while his son was leaving for abroad, he had given $3,000 to his son, which the accused took from him. Later, the accused sent his son to Serbia. The accused then demanded an amount of Rs 4 lakh to send his son to Greece. The victim’s father said the accused used to force his son to work and that he was not even paid anything in return.

Surinder stated that the accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from him for sending his son to Greece. However, his son Kuldeep was sent to Turkey instead. The complainant said when the Turkish police came to know about it, they sent his son to jail.

The complaint was investigated by DSP Anil Bhanot, after which, the Bullowal police have initiated action after registering a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

