Youth who went abroad due to threat from drug peddlers cries for help

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 27

A youth, Harjit Singh Randhawa, who was ‘compelled’ to leave India in 2018 has appealed to Punjab government to deal with drug peddlers strictly.

Harassed by cops Randhawa was reportedly forced to leave the country in 2018 due to threat from drug peddlers

He said the drug dealers used to scare him by saying that they would file a police report against him or harm him and his family

Randhawa said that when he filed a complaint with the police about the drug dealers at that time, he started receiving threats and was also harassed by some police officials

Randhawa, who hails from village Fatehgarh Newan of Tehsil Amloh in district Fatehgarh Sahib, was reportedly forced to leave the country in 2018 due to threat from drug peddlers.

Harjit Singh Randhawa said he informed the police against the anti-social elements who were dealing in drugs in his area at that time. When the drug dealers came to know about it, they started threatening him. He said the drug dealers used to scare him by saying that they would file a police report against him or harm him and his family. Fearing for his well-being, he was forced to leave his village in Punjab and shift to Canada.

Randhawa said that when he filed a complaint with the police about the drug dealers at that time, he started receiving threats and was also harassed by some police officials.

He claims that even today, he wants to return but cannot do so due to the fear of anti-social elements.

Randhawa said he has also narrated his story to the official in the Canadian High Commission. According to Randhawa, if the Bhagwant Mann-led led government in Punjab is serious about cracking down on drugs, strict action should also be taken against those police officials who are directly or indirectly supporting drug peddlers in the state.

He said the government should make efforts to bring back youth who have left their homes and are living abroad due to the fear of drug peddlers or any other reason.