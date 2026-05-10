Youths booked for robbery in Phagwara

Phagwara: The police have registered a case of robbery and assault against two youths following an attack on a bike rider near Khera Road in Phagwara. Manoj Kumar of Kaithal, residing in Phagwara, said he was returning home on his bike. When he reached a deserted spot near his residence, two youths signalled him to stop. He alleged that youths requested a lift. Trusting them, he allowed both to sit on his bike. After covering some distance, youths asked him to stop his bike. As soon as he halted bike, one of the accused pulled out an iron rod and attacked him. oc

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Man booked for attacking couple

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Phagwara: The police have booked a man accused of assaulting a couple and allegedly outraging modesty of a woman. According to a complaint by Balvir Kaur of Khehra village, the accused, Amardeep Singh entered into a quarrel with her husband Sarbjit Singh and assaulted them. During the altercation, the accused allegedly tore the complainant’s clothes and also removed her husband’s turban. The police said raids were on to arrest the accused. oc

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One held with Pregabalin

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man with 33 pregabalin capsules. The accused Balvir Singh, residing at Ajit Nagar, Kapurthala, was arrested. The accused, who ran a salon at Kadupur village, was allegedly selling pregabalin capsules to addicts. Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. oc

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man booked for stubble burning

Kapurthala: The police have booked a cultivator in connection with stubble burning at Raipur Pirbakhshwala village. According to the police, information was received regarding an incident of stubble burning. The police said wheat residue was set on fire near Bholath. oc

bike stolen from Nurmahal

Phagwara: The police have registered a theft case after an unidentified person allegedly stole a motorcycle from Nurmahal in Jalandhar district. Narendra Kumar told the police that his Hero Honda motorcycle (PAX-2057) was stolen. Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case. oc

Man held with heroin

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after recovering 12 grams of heroin along with a digital weighing scale from him in Jalandhar district. The accused has been identified as Sher Singh, alias Shera, a resident of Malsian village. oc