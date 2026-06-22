Youth’s hand severed in wedding clash

A violent clash between two groups during a wedding function near City Hall in Model Town, Kapurthala, late Saturday night left two youths seriously injured, including one whose hand was severed during the attack. The incident occurred at a marriage ceremony, where an argument between the two groups escalated into a bloody confrontation involving sharp-edged weapons.

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The injured were identified as Sahil of Sabuwal and Manpreet Singh of Devalanwal. Sahil sustained grievous injuries, with his hand completely severed. Family members reportedly carried the severed hand in an envelope to the Civil Hospital. After providing first-aid, doctors referred him to Government Medical College, Amritsar, in view of his critical condition.

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Both injured youths were admitted to the Emergency Ward of the Civil Hospital. Duty doctor Vijay treated the victims and prepared their Medico-Legal Reports (MLRs), which were forwarded to the City Police for further action.

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Manpreet, who is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, stated that he had attended a wedding function of a relative. According to him, a minor dispute had taken place with Sahil while they were dancing to DJ music the previous night, but family members had intervened and resolved the matter. However, Manpreet alleged that during the wedding ceremony on Saturday, Sahil and his associates attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, causing injuries.

Sahil, meanwhile, gave a different version, alleging that he was attacked by Manpreet and his associates following an argument, which led to the severing of his hand.

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SHO Amandeep Nahar, who reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident, said a fight had broken out between two groups during a wedding function. He confirmed that Sahil’s hand was severed in the incident and that Manpreet also sustained injuries. The police are recording statements from both parties and investigating the circumstances surrounding the clash.

A case has been registered, and further legal action will be taken based on the statements of the injured and the findings of the investigation.