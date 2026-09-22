DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / YouTuber among 3 arrested for Jandiala police naka firing

YouTuber among 3 arrested for Jandiala police naka firing

Five imported pistols recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:17 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A YouTuber among three youths in Jalandhar police custody. A Tribune photograph.
Advertisement

The Jalandhar police have arrested YouTuber Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Shoker, and two of his associates for allegedly possessing foreign-made weapons and firing at a police naka recently.

The arrests are linked to a firing incident that occurred during a routine police check of a Scorpio vehicle at a naka near Jandiala on September 18. Mani Shoker was travelling in the vehicle along with an aide when the incident took place.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Mani Shoker, a resident of village Atti Baja in Phillaur; Dilpreet Singh, a resident of village Dharam Singh Wala in Moga; and Mehar Singh alias Prince, a resident of New Azad Nagar in Ludhiana. Mani Shoker and Dilpreet Singh were arrested on September 19, while Prince was arrested on Sunday.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, DCP Aditya S. Warrier said, "The accused was found in possession of a Glock pistol. Preliminary investigations suggest the weapons were procured through a contact based in Ludhiana. We are investigating where the pistols originated and the purpose for which they were being used. The names of two to three more persons have surfaced during the probe, and police teams are searching for them."

The DCP added that neither Mani Shoker, nor Dilpreet Singh had any previous FIRs registered against them. However, one FIR had earlier been registered against Mehar Singh in another case.

Advertisement

The police have, for now, ruled out any confirmed links between Mani Shoker and a larger criminal gang. However, investigators are probing how he came into possession of multiple foreign-made pistols and whether others were involved in the alleged arms supply network.

An FIR was registered on September 19 under Sections 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar, Commissionerate, Jalandhar.

According to the police, SI Narinder Mohan, in-charge of police chowki, Jandiala, was conducting a checking operation at the Jandiala turn when an SUV (PB-08-GB-1101) was stopped for inspection. During the checking, police personnel asked the occupants to produce their identity documents and driving licence.

The police alleged that the passenger seated next to the driver pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire at the SI. The officer managed to grab hold of him and push him aside, but two shots were fired, striking the wall of a nearby dhaba. The two occupants were eventually overpowered and taken into custody.

During the investigation, the police identified the alleged shooter as Mani Shoker.

Following the arrest of Mani Shoker and Dilpreet Singh, who was driving the Scorpio, the police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the firing incident, a Glock pistol, along with three cartridges. Further interrogation led to the recovery of four more pistols and two additional rounds, taking the total recovery to five pistols and five cartridges.

The recovered weapons include a Glock 19 Gen4 (Austria) chambered in 9×19 mm calibre, a Cugir Romania Model TT-C chambered in 7.62×25 mm calibre, a Walther PP pistol made in Germany, and two other unmarked pistols.

The police said the operation was carried out under the directions of Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh and supervised by DCP Aditya S. Warrier, ADCP Madhavi Sharma and ACP Kulwinder Singh Virk.

The police said further investigation is underway and the accused are being interrogated to uncover possible links in the alleged arms supply network.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts