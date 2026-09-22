YouTuber among 3 arrested for Jandiala police naka firing

The Jalandhar police have arrested YouTuber Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Shoker, and two of his associates for allegedly possessing foreign-made weapons and firing at a police naka recently.

The arrests are linked to a firing incident that occurred during a routine police check of a Scorpio vehicle at a naka near Jandiala on September 18. Mani Shoker was travelling in the vehicle along with an aide when the incident took place.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Mani Shoker, a resident of village Atti Baja in Phillaur; Dilpreet Singh, a resident of village Dharam Singh Wala in Moga; and Mehar Singh alias Prince, a resident of New Azad Nagar in Ludhiana. Mani Shoker and Dilpreet Singh were arrested on September 19, while Prince was arrested on Sunday.

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Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, DCP Aditya S. Warrier said, "The accused was found in possession of a Glock pistol. Preliminary investigations suggest the weapons were procured through a contact based in Ludhiana. We are investigating where the pistols originated and the purpose for which they were being used. The names of two to three more persons have surfaced during the probe, and police teams are searching for them."

The DCP added that neither Mani Shoker, nor Dilpreet Singh had any previous FIRs registered against them. However, one FIR had earlier been registered against Mehar Singh in another case.

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The police have, for now, ruled out any confirmed links between Mani Shoker and a larger criminal gang. However, investigators are probing how he came into possession of multiple foreign-made pistols and whether others were involved in the alleged arms supply network.

An FIR was registered on September 19 under Sections 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar, Commissionerate, Jalandhar.

According to the police, SI Narinder Mohan, in-charge of police chowki, Jandiala, was conducting a checking operation at the Jandiala turn when an SUV (PB-08-GB-1101) was stopped for inspection. During the checking, police personnel asked the occupants to produce their identity documents and driving licence.

The police alleged that the passenger seated next to the driver pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire at the SI. The officer managed to grab hold of him and push him aside, but two shots were fired, striking the wall of a nearby dhaba. The two occupants were eventually overpowered and taken into custody.

During the investigation, the police identified the alleged shooter as Mani Shoker.

Following the arrest of Mani Shoker and Dilpreet Singh, who was driving the Scorpio, the police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the firing incident, a Glock pistol, along with three cartridges. Further interrogation led to the recovery of four more pistols and two additional rounds, taking the total recovery to five pistols and five cartridges.

The recovered weapons include a Glock 19 Gen4 (Austria) chambered in 9×19 mm calibre, a Cugir Romania Model TT-C chambered in 7.62×25 mm calibre, a Walther PP pistol made in Germany, and two other unmarked pistols.

The police said the operation was carried out under the directions of Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh and supervised by DCP Aditya S. Warrier, ADCP Madhavi Sharma and ACP Kulwinder Singh Virk.

The police said further investigation is underway and the accused are being interrogated to uncover possible links in the alleged arms supply network.