YouTuber Mani Shoker arrested in Jalandhar after firing at police; 5 foreign pistols seized

The Jalandhar police have arrested YouTuber Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Shoker, along with two aides for possessing foreign-made weapons and firing at a police team during a routine check at a checkpoint (naka). Two days prior, Shoker allegedly opened fire at police officers who stopped his Mahindra Scorpio for inspection.

Police seized a total of five imported pistols and five live rounds from the suspects.

Advertisement

The three men arrested in the case have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Shoker, a resident of Village Atti Baja, Phillaur; Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Village Dharam Singh Wala, Moga; and Mehar Singh, alias Prince, a resident of New Azad Nagar, Ludhiana. Mani Shoker and Dilpreet Singh were arrested on September 19, while Prince was apprehended the following day.

Advertisement

Addressing the press in Jalandhar, DCP City Aditya Warrier stated, “The primary accused was in possession of a Glock pistol that appears to have originated from Pakistan. Initial investigations reveal the pistols were procured through a contact based in Ludhiana. We are currently probing the intended purpose of these weapons and their exact origins. Two to three additional suspects have emerged in the case, and police are on the lookout for them.”

The DCP added that while neither Mani Shoker nor Dilpreet Singh had prior criminal records, Mehar Singh has a previously registered FIR against him. Police have so far ruled out any major gang affiliations, though they continue to investigate why the YouTuber possessed multiple firearms.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered on September 19 under Section 109 of the BNS for attempt to murder, alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station.

On September 18, Sub-Inspector Narinder Mohan, in-charge of the Jandiala police chowki, was leading a vehicle check at the Jandiala turn alongside his team. Officers signalled a Mahindra Scorpio to pull over. Dilpreet Singh was driving, while Mani Shoker was seated in the passenger side.

When asked to produce their identity documents and driving license for inspection, Mani Shoker pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire at the Sub-Inspector. SI Mohan managed to grab him and push him aside; however, two shots were fired, striking the wall of a nearby eatery (dhaba). Police officers quickly overpowered both men.

Following their arrest, police seized the weapon used in the incident — a Glock pistol — along with three live rounds. A broader search led to the seizure of four additional pistols and two more live rounds.

The seized firearms include Glock 19 Gen4 (Austria, 9×19 mm) with 3 live rounds and 2 empty casings, Cugir TT-C (Romania, Cal. 7.62×25 mm, PW Redmond WA 1995), Walther PP (Carl Walther Waffenfabrik Ulm/Do, Germany, Cal. 9mm P.A.K., black/silver), unmarked silver-coloured pistol, unmarked black-and-brown pistol, and 2 additional live rounds.

The police operation was carried out under the direction of Commissioner of Police Jalandhar, Satinder Singh, and executed by DCP City Aditya S Warrier, ADCP City-2 Madhavi Sharma, and ACP Sub-Division-5 Cantonment Kulwinder Singh Virk.

Police stated that further investigation is underway.