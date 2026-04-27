‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ intensifies; 1,435 drug cases registered in Jalandhar range

Intensifying its campaign against narcotics under the ongoing “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” drive, the Jalandhar Range Police has achieved significant results during the current year, registering 1,435 cases and arresting 1,859 accused persons between January 1 and April 25, 2026.

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During the operations, police teams recovered 33.275 kg heroin, 12.540 kg opium, 0.202 kg ICE, 100.070 kg poppy husk, 0.220 kg ganja, 0.434 kg charas, 4.134 kg intoxicant powder, 26,560 tablets/capsules and drug money amounting to Rs 4.40 lakh. In addition, action was initiated against properties linked to smugglers, with assets worth over Rs 11 crore attached and freezing orders secured in multiple cases.

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Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, while talking to The Tribune here on Sunday, said the Punjab Police remained firmly committed to eradicating the drug menace through strict enforcement, public cooperation and sustained awareness campaigns. He said apart from cracking down on traffickers and peddlers, the police was also focusing on rehabilitation-oriented legal provisions and preventive measures to ensure long-term results.

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He added that the campaign was being pursued with a multi-pronged strategy involving enforcement, intelligence gathering and community participation.

He further stated that under the Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline, 1,480 complaints were received during the period, of which 1,361 were disposed of, while 673 complaints were converted into FIRs, reflecting an action rate of 49.4 per cent. Proceedings under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act were initiated in 582 cases, while six properties belonging to drug smugglers were demolished as part of the anti-drug action.

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DIG Singla stated that the police also undertook extensive awareness initiatives across the range, conducting 2,237 seminars and workshops along with 136 sports tournaments, taking the total number of outreach events to 2,373. Officials said these programmes were aimed at steering youth away from substance abuse and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Among the major recent achievements, police cited a case registered at Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district in which four accused were arrested with 9.925 kg heroin, two foreign-made pistols, eight magazines and 40 live cartridges. In another operation at Sadar Phagwara police station in Kapurthala district, four accused were arrested with 16.209 kg heroin. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG Naveen Singla reiterated that the large-scale drive against drugs would continue with full force and determination till the menace was uprooted from society. He said stern action would also persist against drug smugglers, organised gangs, gangsters and other anti-social elements attempting to disturb peace and law and order. The DIG asserted that no offender, regardless of influence or network, would be spared and that the police would maintain relentless pressure through intelligence-based operations, coordinated raids and sustained public support to ensure a safer and drug-free Punjab.