Yuva Vikas Morcha holds protest against ‘police excesses’ in Phagwara

Members of the Yuva Vikas Morcha on Friday staged a protest at Dr BR Ambedkar Park here against alleged lathicharge on ‘safai karamcharis’ in Barnala by the Punjab Police and use of force on students at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.

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Addressing a gathering, Morcha president Anu Sahota alleged that democratic values were being undermined and claimed that the police action against peaceful protesters reflected “police rule rather than democracy”.

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He warned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government that if no action was taken against the Punjab Police personnel allegedly involved in the Barnala incident by July 27, the organisation would call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on July 28. Sahota also announced the Morcha’s symbolic support for the bandh call given by SC organisations in Barnala on July 25.