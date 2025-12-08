YUVAA Rang Utsav: ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ intrigues audience

The Sixth play at the popular ongoing National Theatre Festival, the YUVAA Rang Utsav in Jalandhar was - ''Ek Ruka Hua Faisla'' by Parampara Arts from Chandigarh.

Advertisement

It is an adaptation of Reginald Rose's critically acclaimed play 12 Angry Men, an intense courtroom drama in which a jury of twelve men from different walks of life are to decide the fate of an eighteen year old boy accused of murder.

Advertisement

On a hot summer day, the trial has just concluded of an 18-year-old boy, a "slum kid", who is accused of killing his abusive father. The judge instructs the jury that if there is reasonable doubt, they must return a verdict of "not guilty." If found guilty, the defendant will receive a mandatory death sentence via the electric chair. The verdict must be unanimous.

Advertisement

At first, the case seems clear. A neighbour who lives opposite, a disabled neighbour living below, all testify the defendant stabbed his father. One, as she lay in bed looking out of her window and through the windows of a passing elevated train into the apartment where the killing took place, another who says he heard the defendant threaten to kill his father, and a body hitting the floor. In a preliminary vote, all jurors vote "guilty" except Juror 8, who believes there is reasonable doubt and wants discussion before any verdict.

When his first few arguments-including proving that the knife, believed to be unique, is in fact not-fail to convince the other jurors, he suggests a secret ballot. This reveals one other "not guilty" vote; Juror 9 reveals that he, too, now agrees there should be more discussion.

Advertisement

From all but one jurors convinced the boy is guilty, to all later of the opinion that he should be acquitted.

The lone juror still holding the boy guilty, finally realises that his strained relationship with his son is the reason for his certainty. He rips up a photograph of himself and his son in a fit of rage, breaks down in tears, and changes his vote. The jurors all leave the jury room finally, now unanimous that the defendant should be acquitted. Another popular and hilarious comedy ''Pyar Ki Extra Class'' was staged on Sunday.