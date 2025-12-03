DT
Zila Parishad, Block Samiti elections: 3 nominations filed for Phagwara block

Zila Parishad, Block Samiti elections: 3 nominations filed for Phagwara block

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:58 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Nominations for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Kapurthala district are currently underway. District Election Officer–cum–Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that three nomination papers were received today for the Phagwara Block Samiti.

According to the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is December 4, 2025 (Thursday). Scrutiny of nominations will take place on December 5, 2025 (Friday), while candidates may withdraw their nominations until December 6, 2025 (Saturday) at 3.00 pm.

The District Election Officer further stated that polling will be held on December 14, 2025 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm, using ballot papers. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 17, 2025 (Wednesday) at the designated counting centres.

Kapurthala District Council comprises 10 zones, while the Panchayat Samitis of Kapurthala, Phagwara, Sultanpur, Nadala and Fattudhinga collectively include 88 zones.

