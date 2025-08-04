Zonal-level school sports events uncover promising young talent

The recently held zonal-level school sports competitions in Jalandhar have proven to be a successful platform for discovering grassroots talent. With 16 zones participating, the event saw enthusiastic involvement from numerous schools, as students competed across various sports disciplines. Many young players delivered outstanding performances, earning themselves spots in the upcoming district-level competitions.

The sports journey for these students doesn’t end here. Those who excel at the district level will qualify for the state championships, eventually aiming for the national stage. This progressive format ensures that young athletes from even the most modest backgrounds have the opportunity to shine and represent their schools and communities at higher levels.

At Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, the atmosphere is filled with determination and energy. Every morning and evening, young girls gather to rigorously train in judo, preparing themselves for the district-level tournament. The school has assembled teams to compete in three age categories: Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19. The girls, most of whom come from economically weaker sections, are showing remarkable commitment and discipline as they work towards their goals.

Sudhir Kumar, the school’s dedicated physical education teacher, expressed immense pride in his students. “These kids come from humble backgrounds, but they are full of potential. They just need the right guidance and opportunity,” he said.

He highlighted the example of Sanjana, a standout student and athlete. “Sanjana, who studies in Class XII, is a genius on the mat. She won a gold medal at the state level last year. Now, she is preparing to give trials for an international event in the coming days,” he said.

Kumar added that many of his students are exceptionally talented and have the capability to make it to the top with continued support and training. He emphasised the importance of structured coaching and encouragement in helping these children achieve their dreams.

"Events like the zonal-level competitions not only promote physical fitness and sportsmanship among school children but also act as a stepping stone for identifying and nurturing future champions," Kulwinder Singh a teacher from Government Middle School Mundi Kasu said. "In my school as well, players have excelled in kabaddi and have reached next level," he said.