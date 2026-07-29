Extreme weather reshapes pilgrimages in Jammu region

FoR generations, pilgrims travelling from different parts of the country to undertake various pilgrimages in the Jammu region have often faced a test of devotion in the form of difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. In recent years, however, changing weather patterns have emerged as a far bigger challenge, severely impacting the annual pilgrimage season across the region.

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From the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir and the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi to the Machail Mata Yatra in the high mountains of Kishtwar, all major pilgrimages have increasingly been affected by incessant rains, landslides and the growing risk of flashfloods.

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Frequent suspensions due to adverse weather have become a recurring feature. Last year, over 100 people were killed and several others went missing in a flash flood in Kishtwar district when pilgrims to the Machail Mata Yatra had gathered at a site. A few days later, 35 people lost their lives in a landslide on the Vaishno Devi track.

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The trend continued this year. Due to incessant rains in the Jammu region last week, all major pilgrimages, including the Amarnath Yatra, remained suspended. Many pilgrims who had reached Jammu to proceed to Kashmir were forced to return after waiting for days. The Amarnath Yatra, one of the most logistically complex pilgrimages in the country, has become increasingly vulnerable to nature’s changing mood.

Unlike earlier decades, these interruptions are no longer isolated incidents but have become recurring features of the pilgrimage calendar.

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One of the biggest reasons behind the suspension of these pilgrimages is the repeated disruption of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir. In recent days, the highway has remained closed several times due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by incessant rains, particularly in Ramban district. The widening of the highway has left adjoining hill slopes vulnerable, with every spell of heavy rain loosening the soil and triggering fresh landslides.

The impact of these disruptions extends beyond the pilgrims. In districts such as Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and parts of Kashmir, the local economy is closely linked to pilgrimage tourism. Weather-related suspensions therefore carry significant economic consequences.

Pony operators, palanquin bearers, taxi drivers, hotel owners and small traders earn a major portion of their annual income from the pilgrimage season, and every disruption affects their livelihoods.

Over the years, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have invested significantly in improving infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims. While these measures have enhanced safety and convenience, there is little that authorities can do to control nature’s fury, which is increasingly dictating the course of the region’s annual pilgrimages.