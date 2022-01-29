Bachelor's in Journalism & Mass Communication

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) at Apeejay Stya University (ASU) is inviting applications for its Bachelors in Journalism & Mass Communication (BJMC) programme, for both, English and Hindi medium.

The programme is designed to help students evolve into balanced media professionals. It provides rigorous academic and practical training in reporting, content writing, anchoring, videography & editing for print, broadcast, and digital media platforms. SJMC readies students for the radio, public relations, and event management industry also as part of its Mass Communication syllabus. Students get the opportunity to learn from experienced faculty with prior leadership experience from the fields of print, radio, television, public relations, event management, and advertising, among others.

Eligibility: For this programme, students need to secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Plus II in any discipline. Those students who are going to appear in their final examinations this year may apply for provisional admissions.

All eligible students will have to clear a written test followed by an interview for admission.

How to apply: Application forms can be downloaded from the University website: www.university.apeejay.edu

The University is organising ‘online entrance examinations’ and ‘mock tests’ for admissions in different slots.