‘Bridge The Gap’ hackathon for women IT professionals

NTT DATA and NLB Services Announce

➢ Aims to offer over 1,000 job opportunities through this Hackathon challenge

➢ Month-long campaign to break the bias and drive gender equity in the IT sector

New Delhi, March 4

NTT DATA and NLB Services have announced their alliance on a women-only Hackathon titled, Bridge The Gap. The initiative aims to break biases and tackle the gender gap in the information technology sector, by recognising promising women in technology. The month-long hackathon is being hosted from March 8 to April 11.

Kicking off on March 8, 2022, International Women’s Day, the event offers Java and .NET developers a platform to showcase their skills through a series of challenges. NLB aims to enable finalists/winners to get an opportunity to interview with top IT/tech companies in India, including NTT DATA. As a drive to raise awareness about career opportunities for women in the technology field, NTT DATA is aiming to offer over 1,000 jobs for women in its workforce by way of this Hackathon, contingent upon successful participation of contestants and completion of an interview process.

The hackathon will consist of two phases. In the first phase, participants will be given a coding challenge in Java & .NET. After the successful completion of the coding challenge, participants will be tested with a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) challenge. In the second phase, the MCQ challenge will be conducted on ClearedTalent, an online platform for vetting technology talent and a strategic partner of NLB. ClearedTalent is aimed at building the world’s largest digital talent community of vetted and engaged technology professionals.

Based on performance in the above two challenges, participants will have an opportunity to interview for and secure various tech-based roles at NTT DATA.

Registrations at: https://www.techgig.com/challenge/nlb