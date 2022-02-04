Centre postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6 to 8 weeks

New Delhi, February 4

The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2022 by six to eight weeks. The NEET PG 2022 was scheduled to be held on March 22.

The health ministry in a letter sent to the National Board of Examinations has said that the NEET PG 2022 date was postponed following representations received from doctors regarding request to delay medical entrance test since it is clashing with the counselling date.

"Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling by the month of May/ June 2022. Keeping the above facts in view, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks or suitably," reads the letter by Dr B. Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee read.

The Supreme Court is also expected to hear a plea filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022, which was scheduled to be held on March 12.

Six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the apex court seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses on January 25. IANS