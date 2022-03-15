Cubicle Humour

Tribune Shorts
Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign
Move comes on the eve of G-23 meet called at Kapil Sibal’s r...
Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal
Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...
Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban
Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...
Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions
There is no bar now on assembly of people in weddings, cinem...
Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict
Petition filed by a Muslim student against the high court ju...