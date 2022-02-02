Fellowships for higher education

Nikon Scholarship programme 2022-23

Nikon India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from students (Class XII passed onwards) pursuing photography courses. The scholarship program is meant to support students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class XII pass onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Details: Up to Rs 1 lakh

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/NSP8

Junior Research Fellowship at NIT Jalandhar

NIT Jalandhar Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2022 is a research opportunity offered to B.E./B.Tech. and M.E./M.Tech. degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who are below 32 years of age as on the last date of submission of application and hold a BE/BTech degree in Mechanical/Instrumentation/Computer/Mathematics or Relevant Branch and M.E./M.Tech. degree in Mechanical/Instrumentation/Computers/Mathematics or relevant Branch) and related areas.

Details: Rs 31,000 per month

Deadline: February 16, 2022

Application mode: Offline application to - Dr. Ravi Verma, Assistant Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, NIT Jalandhar, Mob. No- 9996242987

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/JCE3

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme 2022 is an initiative for Ph.D degree holders. The institution provides an exceptional intellectual environment for fundamental research in the areas of Theoretical Physics, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science and Computational Biology.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree with a basic Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in the Sciences, Mathematics or Engineering discipline.

Details: Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 per month plus HRA

Deadline: February 15, 2022

Application mode: Through National Entrance Tests only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/MDP9

Inputs courtesy buddy4study.com