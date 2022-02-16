Financial aid for meritorious students

K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad
K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2022 is an opportunity offered by K. C. Mahindra Education Trust for graduate students to pursue postgraduate studies abroad.
Eligibility: Open for Indian candidates who have secured admission or applied for admission to pursue postgraduate studies abroad in various fields in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2022, but no later than February 2023. Applicants must hold a first-class degree or an equivalent diploma of a similar standard from a recognized university.
Details: Interest-free loan scholarship up to Rs 8 lakh
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/KMG2
SERB Start-up Research Grant 2022
SERB Start-up Research Grant 2022 is an opportunity offered to PhD or MD/MS/MDS/MVSc degree holders. The aim of the scheme is to assist the researchers of the country to initiate their research careers in a new institution.
Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who hold a PhD degree in Science or Engineering or MD/MS/MDS/MVSc degree and a regular academic/research position in any recognised academic institution or a national laboratory or any other recognized R&D institution.
Details: Research grant of Rs 30 lakh plus overheads for 2 years
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Application mode: via email only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/SRB2
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi invites applications from school and college students who have lost a primary earning member of their family due to COVID-19, for continuity of their education from Class 1st to diploma and graduation level courses.
Eligibility:
Loss of both parents
Loss of one of the parents
Loss of primary earning member of the family (other than parents)
Applicants must be school or college going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., Class I to diploma or graduation course
Details: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance under Kotak Shiksha Nidhi will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/KSFA1
Inputs courtesy - buddy4study.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress
Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Before he ushered the disco wave, the music director proved ...
Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts
Kejriwal terms Punjab CM’s remarks as ‘very shameful’; BJP t...