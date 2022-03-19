Financial aid for meritorious students

L&T Build India Scholarship 2022
L&T Build India Scholarship 2022 is an initiative of L&T Construction for final year engineering students. This scholarship aims to support the study of meritorious students from the core Civil/Electrical engineering stream.
Eligibility: Open for candidates pursuing final year BE/BTech. degree from core Civil Engineering & Core Electrical Engineering.
Details: Rs 13,400 per month and other benefits.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/LAB7
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2022
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2022 is a prize that will be awarded for research contributions made by citizens of India during the last 5 years.
Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who are below 45 years of age as of December 31 of the year preceding the year of the prize and be engaged in research in any field of science and technology.
Details: Rs 5 lakh
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/SBP2
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi invites applications from school and college students who have lost a primary earning member of their family due to COVID-19, for continuity of their education from Class 1st to diploma and graduation level courses.
Eligibility:
Loss of both parents
Loss of one of the parents
Loss of primary earning member of the family (other than parents)
Applicants must be school or college going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., Class I to diploma or graduation course
Details: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance under Kotak Shiksha Nidhi will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/KSFA1
