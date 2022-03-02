Scholarship Round up

Financial help for meritorious students

DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022

DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022 is an opportunity offered to girl/women students studying in the first year of undergraduate (B.E./B.Tech - full-time four-year degree) and postgraduate (M.E./M.Tech. - two-year full-time degree) courses through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO HQ. 

Eligibility: Open for female Indian Nationals pursuing UG/PG courses in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/Space Engineering & Rocketry/Aircraft Engineering/Avionics and have taken admission in the 1st year of the current academic year (2021-22) to the relevant B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc engineering course OR M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc. engineering course.

Details: Up to Rs 1,86,000 per annum

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/RDO1

Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022

Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022 is an opportunity offered by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to faculty members pursuing PhD degree in Science or M.S./M.D. degree in Medicine or M.E./M.Tech. degree in Engineering/Technology.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens below 45 years of age at the time of the submission of the application and hold a PhD degree in Science or M.S./M.D. degree in Medicine or M.E./M.Tech. degree in Engineering/Technology. Age relaxation of 5 (five) years will be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Physically Challenged & Women candidates.

Details: Rs 60,000 per annum and other benefits

Deadline: March 15, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/ARE1

Nikon Scholarship Programme 2022-23

Nikon India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from students (Class XII passed onwards) pursuing photography courses. The scholarship program is meant to support students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class XII passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Details: Up to Rs 1 lakh

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/NSP8

Fulbright-Nehru Masters Fellowships 2023-24

Fulbright-Nehru Masters Fellowships 2023-24 is an initiative by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) for outstanding Indian students to pursue a master's degree program at selected U.S. colleges and universities.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who have completed an equivalent of a US Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks or possesses a four-year bachelor's degree or a completed master's degree or have a full-time postgraduate diploma from a recognized Indian institution, if the bachelor's degree is of less than four years' duration. The candidate must have at least three years' full-time (paid) professional work experience relevant to the proposed field of study with experience in leadership and community service.

Details: Variable awards

Deadline: May 16, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/FNM6

 Inputs courtesy - buddy4study.com

