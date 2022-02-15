Testing Times

Gear up for NEET PG exam

Gear up for NEET PG exam

Image Istock

Dr. Ranjith AR

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate studies (NEET PG) is a national-level entrance examination for students interested in pursuing Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery(MS), diploma courses and other postgraduate specialisations in government or private medical colleges in India. According to the recent updates from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE), the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, 2022.

This exam will be held in an online computer-based test format, with a total time duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions. While four marks will be given for each correct answer, there will be a deduction of one mark for each of the incorrect responses. The registration for the examination has been extended till March 25, 2022.

Highlights

  • Aspirants who want to attempt the forthcoming exam should have completed their internships by March 31, 2022, according to the NBE's eligibility criteria. Candidates should also be aware that the timelines for NEET PG 2021 exam have changed as per the recent notice. The admit card will be available on the official website on May 16, 2022 and the results for this exam are expected to be released on June 20, 2022.

NEET-PG is considered as one of the most competitive medical examinations in the country. Here are some expert tips you must follow in order to crack it:

  1. Make a plan and stick to it: The most crucial step during the preparation of an exam is to utilise your time in the best possible manner. Concentrate on the number of hours you have available and make the most of them. Stay completely true to yourself and do not attempt to push yourself past your limits.
  2. Have a daily target: For most of the candidates, it is more than likely that a long-term plan like a monthly timetable, will not work. Hence, create a daily schedule and attempt to stick to it as much as possible. Get up, organise your day, and complete all of your tasks before heading to bed.
  3. Make your own notes: It is difficult to cover everything on the exam syllabus while revising, as it is very extensive. Make legible notes and color-code the difficult areas for yourself so that you can refer to them later and make changes without losing much time.
  4. Consolidate your strengths: Every student will have strong and weak subjects. Recognize your weak subjects and make an effort to improve them in order to score more marks in the examination.
  5. Evaluate yourself by attempting practice tests: Regularly taking mock tests can help you identify your weak areas while also gradually acclimating you to the practice of taking tests. Finally, a mock exam assesses your ability to sit for long periods of time as well as your mental tenacity on exam day.
  6. Revise thoroughly: Continue revising in order to become more aware of your weak areas and to be able to concentrate more on them. Revising also helps in the comprehension and memorization of concepts.
  7. Stick to your basics: Candidates must have a good knowledge of the subject's basics, as these make up the majority of the exam's questions. So start with the fundamentals and work your way up to the more advanced topics afterwards.
  8. Stay calm and composed: Everything that one has learned over the course of the year will come down to the final 3.5 hours of the exam. Therefore, get good sleep before the exam, remain hydrated, and keep yourself composed during the exam. It will help you in performing well and achieving good results.

The writer is a top NEET PG Educator at Unacademy 

