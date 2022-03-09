In Conversation

Giving data analytics edge to business management professionals

Prof. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow shares info on Data-Driven Product Management programme being offered by the institute

Giving data analytics edge to business management professionals

IStock

In the present scenario more power lies in the hands of customers than companies and this has magnified the importance of data analytics for everyone. Analytics from data arm organisations with the right insights on customers’ aspirations, needs, and behaviors. It helps cut down significant expenditure on wasteful advertising, resulting in effective target-based product marketing which causes an exponential rise in business sales and revenues, ultimately benefiting the organisations in the long run.

 Given the rapid adoption and integration of industry 4.0 and 4.1 technologies across the world, the scope of data-driven decision-making is bound to increase. This will mean an increase in the number of lucrative job opportunities, which would require a skilled and qualified workforce to help businesses navigate in an increasingly complex landscape and thrive in a volatile business environment. "Learning Data Driven Product Management could help learners cultivate relevant skills expected in today’s VUCA environment, further availing significant opportunities to professionals and students interested in the domain", says Prof. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. IIM, Lucknow is offering Data-Driven Product Management programme to cater to the increase in demand for professionals in this domain. Till now, a total of seven cohorts of the course have been run training over 550+ learners and professionals in Data Driven Product Management. In an interaction with J&C shares details about this pathbreaking course. Excerpts .

Could you dwell more on the course structure of DDPM and how it has been developed?

 A. Taking into account the growing demand of data-driven business management, the DDPM programme has been curated and designed with an objective of preparing and nurturing skilled talent, savvy with data analytics and management. This specialised and niche programme caters to the need of producing well-rounded Product Managers, proficient in design thinking, data analytics and application of industry of 4.1 technologies.

 IIM Lucknow’s Executive programme in Data-Driven Product Management is a LIVE online programme focused on projects and case study-based experiential learning. The curriculum focuses on a diverse array of aspects relating to product management —ranging from building, managing, delivering to marketing and selling products. Through this programme, we aim to familiarise interested professionals and learners with the applications and methodologies of data driven decision-making and equip them with the competency to build and manage the end-to-end product lifecycle successfully.

 We have been offering this programme for seven cohorts now, in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner from Wiley. The firm’s quality services, and support are effectively helping our learners earn their degrees, develop their skills, and advance their careers.

Who is this course ideal for? Are there any eligibility criteria for the programme? 

A. The Executive Alumni programme is suitable for professionals involved in developing and managing products. These include Product Managers-Business and Product, Unit Leads, Product Heads, Product Marketing Managers etc. who are looking to gain industry-proven and data-driven expertise for career growth opportunities. The course is also suitable for professionals in software development and technology who aspire to transit into product management roles.

 As a premier institute with a legacy of over three decades, this programme by IIM Lucknow focuses on quality over quantity. The eligibility criteria have been decided to keep in mind the curriculum and structure of the programme. This course is open to early-stage professionals with at least one year of experience. A 50 per cent graduation grade point average is mandatory to enroll in the programme.

 What role does this curriculum play in training students and professionals and make them future-ready?

 A. At IIM Lucknow, our goal is to make managers of today, future-ready leaders and we share this vision with our executive education programme partner, WileyNXT.  This programme deals with the whole gamut of product marketing strategies which are driven by qualitative research, design thinking, and analytical skills. Under this programme, learners are provided hands-on training to work with various analytics techniques, algorithms and tools. Solving complex problems, case studies and developing customer-centric prototypes using design thinking and UX frameworks constitutes an essential part of the program’s curriculum. The seven-month course works towards offering a blend of theoretical and practical learning, enabling learners to take on impressive roles and carve out successful careers in Product & Marketing domains.

Is this course globally recognised and does its open opportunities for global employability?

 A. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is one of India’s coveted institutes of management. When it comes to business and management schools, we have a global reputation as a bespoke leader. For over three decades, we have been committed to our mission of delivering quality education and producing skilled talent and professionals. Our alumni are representing us in every nook and corner of the world.

 At present, we could see a definite dearth of skilled workforce, especially in domains such as IT, ITeS, and technology. This problem is not just limited to India but is being seen across the globe. Organizations across the world are involved in a talent war and are on the constant lookout for a future-ready workforce, trained to deal with the challenges being thrown up by digital and tech-savvy business environments.

 As a course focused on building critical and niche skill sets, I believe that it could certainly open multiple avenues and opportunities for learners and candidates.

As told to Geetu Vaid

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

2
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

4
Trending

Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

7
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

8
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

9
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

10
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala