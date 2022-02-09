The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is inviting applications for the Seventh edition of its ‘Global Health International Summer Programme’.

The programme is led by BGU’s School of Public Health, a leading school within BGUs Faculty of Health Sciences. It is a Member of the Association of Schools of Public Health in the European Region (ASPHER), a leader of public health policy in Israel, and abroad. The school has been engaged in researching the impact of geopolitics on pollution, access to health care services, and wellbeing.

The summer programme will provide students with a comprehensive learning experience that combines classroom study, professional field trips, and a one-week practicum. Participant in the programme will not only learn about global health but will also visit places and meet people that actually demonstrate aspects of the materials covered. The program will be taught entirely in English.

Admission Cycle:

Application deadline: March 20, 2022

Courses dates: July 10 - August 4, 2022

Admission Requirements:

· Students in their 3rd year (at least) of undergraduate studies, or pursuing their Master’s or Ph.D., in the fields of Health Sciences or Social Sciences, as well as health professionals with interest in Public Policy and Health Economics.

· English proficiency required.

· All applications will be evaluated by an admissions committee.

Tuition:

Application Fee - $60 (Non-refundable)

Tuition - $2000*

Accommodations - $450

*Tuition includes health insurance, professional field trips, Does not include airfare, meals & personal expenses.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for outstanding students.

How to apply: Online application form at: https://www.tfaforms.com/399172

BGU website https://join.bgu.ac.il/global-health-summer